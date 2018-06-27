Ice cream social planned at the Versailles Area Museum

VERSAILLES – The Versailles Area Museum invites community members to join an old-fashioned day of fun as the museum hosts its annual ice cream social on the museum lawn.

July 15 is the date rain or shine and this year many new activities are planned.

The Versailles Area Museum will premiere its newest display “The Great Outdoors.” Guests can enjoy the days of the last century when everyone seemed to hit the road as the commercial suggested to “see the USA in our Chevrolet.” From boating to camping, it’s all here to enjoy.

The Versailles Area Museum also will welcome back the Darke County Art Guild for its “Art on the Lawn,” a chance to enjoy artists at work, creating beauty for the next generation.

Those who were dodging showers at Poultry Days and missed the old Rio fire truck, it will return for an encore performance on the museum lawn to enjoy.

What is a party without music? From the wonderful Bushwack display and their new song to enjoy inside, the Versailles Area Museum will have the Marshall’s live on the outside. Ron and Elaine are kind enough to join the museum again and offer some fun music for the afternoon.

New displays, beautiful art, a great old fire truck, fun music and delicious ice cream for sale will be featured at the Versailles Area Museum from 1 to 4 p.m. July 15 for an afternoon of fun and reminiscing.