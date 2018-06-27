Nurse receives hospital Daisy Award

GREENVILLE – During Hospital Week in May, Tammy Short, a registered nurse in Wayne HealthCare’s Special Beginnings department, was surprised by hospital staff with the DAISY Award recognition.

“Tammy is an extraordinary nurse. She goes above and beyond to care for her patients,” said Lindsey Clark, registered nurse and employee who nominated Short for the award.

After receiving the award, Short shared her of joy of being selected and said, “I go above and beyond because our patients are worth it. They have confidence in us, and we take care of them to the best of our ability. I want them to feel secure and know that I will do everything I can to take care of them.”

The award is made in partnership with the national DAISY Foundation, American Organization of Nurse Executives and Wayne HealthCare. According to Kim Freeman, DNP, MS, RN, NEA-BC vice president of patient care services at Wayne HealthCare, the award is given to outstanding nurses in more than 2,000 health care facilities in all 50 states and 15 countries. The number of awards presented is based on the size of the hospital. Wayne HealthCare recognizes nurses semi-annually for the DAISY Award.

Short, of Arcanum, has been with WHC for three years and has been a great asset to the department.

“What an absolute surprise,” Short said of receiving the DAISY Award. “I don’t do what I do for recognition. I just enjoy taking care of my patients the way I would want to be taken care of. I love being a nurse.”

She began working at an OB Tech at the hospital in 2015 and became a registered nurse a year later.

“As a nurse working in Special Beginnings you get to provide a different kind of experience for patients and their families. You get to know the entire family as a unit,” Short said.

She added that she loves working at Wayne HealthCare and hopes more people will have their babies here.

As a DAISY Award recipient, Short received a certificate, DAISY Award pin, advanced educational opportunities and a hand-carved stone sculpture titled A Healer’s Touch from the DAISY Foundation. She also received special WHC gifts to recognize her for the award.

“Tammy deserves this award,” Kim Freeman, vice president of Patient Care Services, said. “She is a compassionate nurse who goes above and beyond to provide great care for patients in the OB department and their families. She always has a smile and good attitude.”

Freeman said Short’s name continues to show up on Press Ganey surveys and the patients love her. She is a great nurse who provides excellent patient care.

The name of the DAISY Award winner is kept secret until the day of the presentation. The selection committee is given copies of nomination forms with the names redacted and they only vote on the information provided by the nominators. The award winner must meet the following criteria: (DAISY) Dedicated to patient care and satisfaction; Attitude remains positive and demonstrates professionalism in the workplace; Interested in the needs of the patient and family; Stands for and demonstrates the caring ideals, mission and values of WHC; and Yearly evaluation is in good standing.

The DAISY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization, established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes who passed away in 1999 from complications of an auto-immune disease called Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura. The care Barnes and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.

His family wanted him to be remembered and they chose to honor the nurses that took care of their loved one. Because cinnamon rolls were Barnes’ favorite during his illness, each award must be celebrated with cinnamon rolls. The cinnamon rolls are shared with everyone because nursing requires a team.

Those who would like to nominate an extraordinary nurse at Wayne HealthCare, ask for a nomination form the next time you’re at the hospital or contact Kim Freeman at 937-547-5719.