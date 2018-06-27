Village of Arcanum to join OhioCheckBook

ARCANUM — The Arcanum Village Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve a motion to have the town’s finances posted online through the state’s OhioCheckBook financial transparency program.

Lauren Bowen and Marcie Longnecker, representatives from the Office of Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel, approached council with the proposal.

Longnecker told council the application, “sends a really positive message to your community. We’re trying to highlight all the good things that you are doing, and that you’re being conservative with taxpayer dollars.”

Council was told the installation of OhioCheckBook on the village’s website can be accomplished and finalized within a matter of a few days. There is no cost to the municipality to join and council will have the opportunity to see how it works before it is made active.

“Once you review it, we will seek your permission to make it live,” Bowen said.

OhioCheckBook will allow citizens to search a digital database to see where the village’s money is being spent.

More than 1,000 Ohio municipalities are using OhioCheckBook to display their finances to the public.

OhioCheckbook.com was first launched Dec. 2, 2014, marking the first time in Ohio history when citizens could actually see every expenditure in state government. The program is being offered to all local government entities within the state.

Arcanum will be the third Darke County village to join the database, along with Gettysburg and North Star. As well, Greenville City Schools and the Franklin Monroe School District are using the system. Bowen and Longnecker have presented the proposal to other local government entities for consideration, including the City of Greenville.

To see the State of Ohio’s financial transactions or to search for municipalities currently using OhioCheckBook, go online to https://bit.ly/1SXERAj

By Erik Martin emartin@dailyadvocate.com

