Darke County Farm Bureau to host Tractor Cruise

GREENVILLE – Community members are invited to join the Darke County Farm Bureau on July 7 for its annual Tractor Cruise.

This event is held in conjunction with the Farm Power of the Past at the Darke County Fairgrounds. Registration will be held from 5-7 p.m. July 6 near the announcer stand and from 9-10 a.m. July 7 near the Eidson Gate entrance.

Ice cream will be provided to those who sign up on the evening of July 6, and lunch will be provided for participants after the cruise on July 7.

The Cruise will begin at 10:30 a.m. The cost is $10 for Farm Bureau members and $15 for all non-members.

The Darke County Farm Bureau asks that all participants be 18 years or older to participate.

For more information, or to join, contact the county office at 937-335-1471 or visit GrowWithFB.org.

Members of Ohio Farm Bureau include farmers, gardeners, food and wine enthusiasts, teachers and more. To learn more about membership, or to view a complete listing of member benefits, contact the county office at 937-335-1471 or visit the county page, clark.ofbf.org, or visit GrowWithFB.org.