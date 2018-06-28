Versailles FFA schedules Color Run 5K

VERSAILLES – Registration is open for the Versailles FFA Color Run/Walk 5K and Health Fair, which will be Oct. 6 at the Versailles Board of Education building.

Pre-registration is due by Sept. 24. Race day registration starts at 8 a.m.

The pre-registration cost is $17 with a shirt or $10 without a shirt. Free race registration and shirts are available for current and past cancer patients.

Race day registration cost is $22 with a shirt and $15 without a shirt.

This 5K, which will start at 9 a.m., will be timed through Can’t Stop Timing Company. Awards will be awarded for top participants, and refreshments will be served to runners.

Proceeds from the color run will benefit American Cancer Society, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.

In conjunction with the 5K, Versailles FFA also will sponsor a health fair inside the old Versailles High School gym. The health fair will be open from 8 to 11:30 a.m. for visitors’ enjoyment and will be open to anyone interested in learning more about their health.

The fair will have an emphasis on breast cancer and its prevention. There will be several booths with local volunteers for everyone to check out before, after and during the race.

For any questions, contact Dena Wuebker at dena.wuebker@vtigers.org or at 937-526-4427, ext. 3113.