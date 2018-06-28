Greenville Federal sponsors Gathering at Garst

GREENVILLE – The Gathering at Garst will take place on July 28-29 on the grounds of the Garst Museum.

Celebrating history is what the Gathering at Garst is all about, and Greenville Federal is proud to be a part it.

The Gathering at Garst was once again chosen as “Best Summer Festival” by the readers of Ohio Magazine.

“We are very grateful for the support that we receive from our sponsors,” Chairman Jenny Clark said. “We would not be able to put on an event like the Gathering at Garst without them. It takes lots of dedicated volunteers and sponsors to make it a success.”