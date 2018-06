NEW MADISON – American Legion Post No. 245 in New Madison will host a chicken box lunch beginning at 5 p.m. July 4 at the Legion, 242 Fayette St., New Madison.

The menu will consist of half a broasted chicken, baked beans, apple sauce, coffee, bread and butter. Guests can eat in air-conditioned comfort while waiting for the fireworks or call 996-0095 for carry-out orders.