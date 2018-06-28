July 30 deadline set for Arcanum military banners

ARCANUM — The Arcanum Area Military Banner Project has announced a deadline for Arcanum residents to submit applications for military banners honoring local veterans.

The cost is $100 for one side printed or $200 for both sides printed. In order to get a banner made for the first installation, applications should be submitted by July 30. Residents may pick up applications at Greenville National Bank and also return them there.

Those with questions may call Sue Besecker at 937-417-6038 or Ron Baker at 937-248-6400.