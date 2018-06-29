Franklin Monroe school board schedules special meeting

PITSBURG – The Franklin Monroe Local Board of Education will hold a special board meeting in the board of education conference room at 7 a.m. July 6.
The purpose of this meeting is to hire personnel.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
PITSBURG – The Franklin Monroe Local Board of Education will hold a special board meeting in the board of education conference room at 7 a.m. July 6.
The purpose of this meeting is to hire personnel.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
We appreciate you sharing our content on social media.
Please consider following us by clicking below.
Send this to a friend