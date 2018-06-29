Posted on by

Franklin Monroe school board schedules special meeting


PITSBURG – The Franklin Monroe Local Board of Education will hold a special board meeting in the board of education conference room at 7 a.m. July 6.

The purpose of this meeting is to hire personnel.

