Wildflower Garden Club earns accolades

MOUNT STERLING – The Wildflower Garden Club received awards at the 88th annual convention of the Ohio Association of Garden Clubs, Inc., held recently at Deercreek State Park in Mount Sterling.

Virginia O’Dell was honored by the state organization as an outstanding garden club member and outstanding amateur gardener for Region 3 of Darke, Preble and Montgomery counties. She received a standing ovation for her dedication as she looks forward to her 100th birthday next March.

The Wildflower Garden Club received the outstanding garden club award for Region 3 with members Virginia O’Dell, Barbara Rhoades, Martha Singleman and Christine Lemon accepting the award. Singleman holds judge emeritus in her club while Lemon serves as club president.