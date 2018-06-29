Stan Evans named The Edison Foundation’s Holiday Evening chairman

PIQUA – Prominent local business leader Stan Evans has been named chairman of The Edison Foundation’s 21st annual Holiday Evening at Edison State Community College.

This year’s event will be held on Nov. 28 at the Piqua campus and will feature New York City high-energy brassy funk band Lucky Chops. Proceeds from the evening will directly benefit the Edison Foundation Scholarship Fund, which supports Edison State students through scholarship opportunities.

Evans’ ties to Edison State date back to 1976, as he began participating in and supporting many programs including the annual gala. Evans has been a loyal attendee and a generous financial supporter of Holiday Evening for years and is flattered to be the chairman of this year’s Holiday Evening event.

Evans joined The Edison Foundation Board of Directors in 2008 and served two terms that ended in 2014. He then served again from 2015 to 2018. During his time on the board, he served as chairman of the Edison Foundation Board and on the Executive Committee, Finance Committee, Scholarship Committee and the Holiday Evening at Edison State Committee.

In 2014, Evans received the Citizen of the Year award from the Tipp City Chamber of Commerce, the Philanthropist of the Year award from the Tipp City Foundation and the Community Service Award from the Most Worshipful Grand Master of Ohio for his Masonic work.

“It is estimated that Edison State students spend nearly $2.4 million annually in the community,” Evans said. “The more money we can give to students, the more students we can have at our college and the more that benefits our community.”

Tickets for the Holiday Evening at Edison State event are $125 per person, which includes heavy hor de’oeuvres, wine and admission to the show. For more information, contact Julie Slattery by emailing jslattery@edisonohio.edu or calling 937-778-7805. The Edison Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, tax-exempt organization.