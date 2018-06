TROY – Guests can experience the golden age of aviation with a ride in an open cockpit bi-plane.

The bi-plane rides will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 14 and 15 at WACO Field, 1865 S. County Road 25A, Troy. Guests also will be able to take a tour of the WACO Air Museum and see the impact the factory had on aviation.