Duck Derby & Duck-N-Run 5K winners announced

SIDNEY – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County held its 12th annual Duck Derby and Duck-N-Run 5K at Tawawa Park in Sidney on Thursday.

This year’s Duck Derby had 3,138 ducks “adopted” by community members and local corporate sponsors and raced in nearby Mosquito Creek.

Thirteen prizes were awarded for the Duck Derby with the $1,000 grand prize going to Chris Cook of Sidney. Other prize winners included Melissa Opperman, Phil and Trina Gilardi, Sidney Body Carstar, Dave Heilers, Richard Rihm, D.Jay and Peggy Baird, Amy Beanblossom, Keith Meyer, Allied Urology, Wilson Health, and Gregory and Delores Cook.

This year’s prizes were donated by Scott Enterprises, Cedar Point, Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, Lake County Captains, African Safari Wildlife Park, Cleveland Browns, Meyer’s Garage & Drive Thru, Cincinnati Reds, Kings Island, Newport Aquarium, FC Cincinnati, Graeter’s Ice Cream, Arby’s, Tribute Funeral Homes, Tecumseh Outdoor Drama, Dayton Dragons, Greenville National Bank, Gillespie Construction, Carty’s Bike Shop, Kroger, Weiland Jewelers, Francis Office Supply, PNC Bank, Weiland Jewelers, Michael Anthony’s at The Inn, Winery at Versailles, Winans Chocolates + Coffees, Hansbarger Home Solutions, Greenville Ace Hardware, Double M Diner, Gordon Orthodontics, Fairlawn Restaurant, Merchant House, The Whistle Stop Bar and Grill, JT’s Brew & Grill, The Bridge Restaurant, Morrie’s Landing, Fort Loramie Dairy King, and Brookdale Senior Living Solutions.

The Duck-N-Run 5K run/walk had 248 registered participants. Results can be found at www.cantstoprunningco.com.

Plaques were awarded to the top three male and top three female runners overall. Plaque recipients included first place Lucas Smith and Crystal Barton, second place Nolan Campbell and Tawney Hefner, and third place Shawn Stein and Katrina Bowers.

Male and female age division winners included Jeremiah Taylor and Kiana Huckleby, ages 10 and younger; Grant Flora and Elisa Halsey, ages 11-14; Hayden Schmidt and Jeannette Miller-Urban, ages 15-19, Alex Kohler and Brianna Hayden, ages 20-24; Ethan Hoening and Samantha Pierce, ages 25-29; Andrew Beech and Susan Shaffer, ages 30-34; Eric Sutler and Amanda Herzog, ages 35-39, Matt Ambos and Bree Bezy, ages 40-44; Greg Campbell and Ann Slyh, ages 45-49; Robert Rocco and Rhonda Farley, ages 50-54; Michael Hefner and Sandy Hoening, ages 55-59; Jay Prichard and Arlene Luttmer, ages 60-64; Richard Barton and Annette Schulze, ages 65-69; Ron Risser, age 70-74; and Ron Argabright, age 75-79.

Prior to the event, Debra Henkener of Wapakoneta, was awarded a $50 Amazon gift card for being one of the first 200 people to pre-register for the 5K. Kelly Burton, of Sidney, was awarded a $50 Amazon gift card, 13 duck adoptions, 5K registration and event T-shirt for being the top peer-to-peer fundraiser.

This year’s major sponsors included 105.5 TAM FM, Dave Russell CPA, Ferguson Construction Company, Greenville VFW Post 7262, J & J Enterprises, Koenig Equipment, Mantor Auto & Truck Repair, Shelby County FOP Lodge No. 138, Sidney Body Carstar, Temperance Lodge No. 73 F & A M, The Early Bird & Blue Bag Media, Thermal Maintenance, Troy Carstar, Wayne HealthCare, and Zechar-Bailey Funeral Home. For a complete listing of sponsors, go to www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the local Big Brothers Big Sisters agency, which matches at-risk children with volunteer adult role models. These volunteers are screened thoroughly and meet with children at least two times per month offering guidance, support and positive role-modeling. The concept of services by Big Brothers Big Sisters is to get community members to open up their lives to a young child within their own community. It does not take a great deal of time, money or talent; the volunteers just need to care about children.

Community members who feel they don’t want to make a commitment of volunteering can help the agency in other ways. The agency is always looking for cost-saving ideas for activities that volunteers can do with their matched Littles. In the past, companies and individuals have donated tickets to local events, sporting events or hosted a special outing for the Big Brothers Big Sisters group.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a non-profit United Way member agency. Those who would like to become a volunteer and make a difference in a child’s life should contact the local agency at 937-492-7611 or go to www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org for more information.