Catholic Adults Singles Club schedules July events


DARKE COUNTY – The Catholic Adults Singles Club enables its members to enjoy the company of fellow single adults through weekly activities.

The club always is interested in meeting new people to join its group.

The Catholic Adults Singles Club will have a house party in Fort Recovery on July 7, will go to putt-putt golf and supper on July 15 in St. Marys, will visit Cottonwood Lakes in Versailles on July 21 and will go to the museum and for supper on July 29 in Versailles.

For more information about the Catholic Adults Singles Club or any of the activities, call Eileen Lamm at 419-678-8691.

