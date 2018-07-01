Biker Sunday scheduled for July 22 at Word of Life Worship Center

UNION CITY – Pastors George and Marie Hughes and the congregation of Word of Life Worship Center invite everyone to hear Steve “Slowride” Haskins with Whitehorse Ministries.

Haskins is a born-again biker and invites all clubs, all colors and all bikers to come for fellowship and dinner on the grounds following the service. He will speak about the love God has for bikers and sharing his testimony and his biker experiences from all over the United States.

Haskins’ wife, Debbie, and their son, “Little John,” are part of his team with the Whitehorse Ministries.

The service will be at 10:30 a.m. July 22 at Word of Life Worship Center, 1395 Ellis Road, Union City.

For more information, contact George Hughes at 765-964-5603 or 765-730-0244.