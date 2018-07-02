Music returns to rebuilt Marling Band Shell in Greenville

GREENVILLE — Hundreds gathered Sunday evening in Greenville City Park to enjoy a night of music and to celebrate the opening of the new Marling Band Shell.

Greenville City Park Board President Dale Musser welcomed spectators and dignitaries to a Darke County Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony to inaugurate the rebuilt structure.

Musser extended his thanks to the City of Greenville, those who designed and constructed the band shell, as well as corporate and individual donors.

“Without your support, we would not have raised the matching funds,” he said. “Without folks such as yourself, our businesses, individuals, families, trust funds, alumni associations of Greenville and just everybody that stepped up, we were able to build the Marling Band Shell.”

Former Greenville Mayor Mike Bowers said seeing the band shell rebuilt is a continuation of his own family tradition.

“For myself, growing up, there was a lot of great things in the park … but the mainstay of Sunday evenings in Greenville City Park were the concerts this municipal band put on,” he said. “This municipal band has woven itself into the fabric of what is a great quality of life that we have in Greenville and that we have in Darke County.”

“We have been blessed with people from our past, generations ago, that gave us something here — our parks, the band shell — what a beautiful place,” Greenville Mayor Steve Willman said. “This is a great way that we can pass that on to the next generations.”

Former Ohio Representative Jim Buchy said while the band shell is impressive, it is the people and the community behind it which make it special.

“I am so proud as a native of Greenville that we have an unbelievable heritage here, and we have such a complete community,” he said. “Here in Darke County and Greenville, there are no finer people in the world.”

Jim Zehringer, Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director, added, “I don’t know of a better outdoor activity than spending your Sunday evenings watching a free concert with a great band.”

Board Member Bob Nelson represented the Darke County Chamber of Commerce for the ribbon cutting.

Following the opening ceremonies, the Greenville Municipal Concert Band, under the direction of J.R. Price, performed a variety of patriotic-themed music, including “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “Semper Fidelis,” “God Bless America” and “Stars & Stripes Forever.”

Upcoming Municipal Concert Band performances will be July 8 and 15, Aug. 5 and 12, and Sept. 2. The Jazz Band will perform July 22 and Aug. 26. All performances begin at 7 p.m.

Erik Martin | The Daily Advocate

New Marling Band Shell opens with ribbon cutting, concert

By Erik Martin emartin@dailyadvocate.com

