Tribute towers of post-9/11 fallen to be displayed at Mercer County Fair

CELINA – An emotional exhibit, “Remembering Our Fallen” will be displayed at the Mercer County Fair, Aug. 10-16, to remind Americans of the ultimate sacrifice made by those who died from wounds suffered in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The memorial includes 31 tribute towers with military and personal photos of almost 5,000 of the United States’ fallen since Sept. 11, 2001. This memorial was unveiled nationally at the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. on Sept. 7, 2017.

“We are proud to have this exhibit at this year’s fair,” Mercer County Fair Manager Cara Muhlenkamp said. “With the support of local clubs, businesses and individuals, this attraction will be displayed every day of the fair. Take some time to pay tribute to those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.”

Sponsors of the Tribute Towers are American Legion Post No. 345, Celina Eagle Riders, Coldwater Eagles, Fort Recovery American Legion, Fort Recovery V.F.W., Maria Stein Legion Post No. 571, Mercer County Veteran’s Office, St. Henry American Legion, St. Marys V.F.W. Post No. 9289 and the Mercer County Fair Board.

National organizers continually ask for help in contacting Gold Star families to include every single American who has died since Sept. 11, 2001, in the War on Terror. There is no fee to families. Visit www.RememberingOurFallen.org and provide basic information and two photos of the fallen loved one.

This national memorial also includes a tribute tower to recognize the service men and women who died from training accidents or attacks while stationed stateside or on our overseas bases. Those who return from war with the invisible wounds of post traumatic stress syndrome and succumb to suicide are included on a tribute tower to recognize the tragedy of PTS.

“We can never forget those who sacrificed everything for our freedom. We must remember these American heroes and speak their names when we see their family members,” said Bill Williams, vice president and co-founder of Patriotic Productions, the non-profit responsible for this memorial. “This memorial is created to travel, stopping in cities and communities all across the nation, so more people will have the opportunity to honor and remember our fallen from one of the longest wars in our nation’s history. We are thankful to the Mercer County Fair Board for being one of the first to host this beautiful and somber memorial at their annual fair.”

For more information, visit the website www.RememberingOurFallen.org.