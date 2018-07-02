Financial Achievement Services offers free document shredding

GREENVILLE – Financial Achievement Services once again is offering area residents the opportunity to have their paper records shredded and recycled on Saturday during its annual Document Shred Day.

“Shredding sensitive documents is an easy way to reduce your risk of becoming a victim of identity theft,” said Matt Arnold, owner and president of FAS. “We are happy to help people shred and properly dispose of old statements and paperwork they no longer need. Protecting your sensitive personal information by shredding your paper documents is a sound yearly plan.”

Accepted items to be properly disposed of might include those with Social Security numbers, birth dates, PIN numbers or passwords; banking documents and other financial information like check stubs or old check books; leases, contracts or letters that include signatures; pre-approved credit card applications and medical or dental bills. Of course, individuals should be sure to keep documents they may need for tax purposes.

A shred truck will be available in the parking lot of the FAS offices at 5116 Children’s Home Bradford Road in Greenville from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

This is a free service to the public. No appointment is necessary.