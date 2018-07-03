Midmark-Versailles NHS blood drive is July 16

VERSAILLES – Midmark Corp. and the Versailles High School National Honor Society will host their annual summer community blood drive from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. July 16 in the Versailles Knights of Columbus Social Hall, 8440 State Route 47.

A $5,000 home improvement make-over is the grand prize in the “Build a Better Blood Supply” summer drawing. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the patriotic “Earn Your Stars and Stripes – Donate Blood” T-shirt.

Summer activities and travel often disrupt donation schedules and can impact the blood supply. Those who must miss an appointment to donate are asked to reschedule when they can.

Community Blood Center is counting on blood donors and their “do it yourself” spirit to help build a better blood supply this summer.

Everyone who registers to donate blood from May 29 through Sept. 1 at a CBC Donor Center or a CBC mobile blood drive automatically will be entered in the “Build a Better Blood Supply Summer Blood Drive” drawing to win a $5,000 home improvement gift card. Donors must be 18 by the end of the campaign period to win.

Eligible donors can enter the drawing a second time when they register for a second donation during the blood drive period. CBC will announce the winner in September. Official rules are available at www.givingblood.org.

Connect with Community Blood Center for the latest information and services at www.GivingBlood.org. Get fast and complete answers on how to donate, organize a blood drive or bring Community Blood Center’s education program to a school. Get all the updates in the CBC/CTS newsroom, find quick links to our social media pages or schedule an appointment to donate by connecting to www.DonorTime.com.

Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors also are asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available atwww.givingblood.org or at CBC branch and blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (donors may have to weigh more, depending on their height) and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1(800)388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to 25 hospitals and health centers within a 15-county service area in the Miami (Ohio) and Whitewater (Indiana) Valleys. For more information about Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services, visitwww.givingblood.org.