Gardeners earn honors at state convention

MOUNT STERLING – The Ohio Association of Garden Clubs, Inc. held its 88th annual convention recently at the Deercreek State Park Lodge, Mount Sterling, with attendees from throughout the state.

The flower show titled “Designing Through the Seasons” accepted artistic and horticulture entries from talented registered garden club members.

In the adult horticulture flower show, the Garden Grower Award was awarded to Irma Heiser, Ladybug Garden Club of Greenville, with “Spacious Skies” hosta entry for her garden excellence. Heiser serves as Region 3 director for Darke, Preble and Montgomery counties.

In the Junior flower show, Audrey Allread took Award of Merit honors with a “Ivory Queen” hosta, Award of Merit for “Piggyback” container plant and Junior Best of Show for overall best junior horticulture exhibit from all junior classes.

In the junior artistic design, Kendall Cromwell won Junior Best of Show for the “From My Garden” class, designers own interpretation.

Both juniors are members of the Butterflies Junior Garden Club.