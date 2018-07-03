ODOT moves 571 closure to July 9

DARKE COUNTY — The Ohio Department of Transportation has delayed its planned closure of State Route 571.

Originally, State Route 571 between Hartzell Road and Routzong Road was slated to be closed from June 27 to July 3. However, an updated schedule provided by ODOT shows that portion of Route 571 will be closed July 9 to 16.

ODOT provided no reason for the delay.

Work on Arcanum Bears Mill Road and Route 571 intersection, between Folkerth Road and Erisman Road, is scheduled to continue through Aug. 3.

The official ODOT detour during Route 571’s closure is U.S. Route 36 and State Route 721.

ODOT also will shut down traffic on another portion of Route 571, between Palestine Union City Road and Fisher Dangler Road, for bridge construction. This stretch will be closed beginning July 23 and with the project end date stated as Aug. 14.

Motorists during this period are asked to use the detour of State Route 49 to State Route 47 to Indiana State Route 28 to Indiana State Route 32 to Route 571.

ODOT District 7 serves the counties of Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Darke, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery and Shelby. To see the latest ODOT District 7 construction updates, go to https://bit.ly/2Kq0EGa.