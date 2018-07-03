Wayne Healthcare’s Jordan Francis to speak at Greenville Public Library’s Lunch & Learn

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Public Library’s Lunch & Learn for July will feature Jordan Francis from Wayne Healthcare on the topic of “Commercial Diets and the Research Behind Them.”

In this presentation, Francis will cover some of the more popular commercial diets and delve into the research, if any, that these dietary philosophies are based on. He also will touch on eating disorders and why those affected by them are attracted to commercial diets.

The Lunch & Learn session is scheduled for noon July 18. Space is limited to 24 participants.

Those who would like the boxed lunch from the Coffee Pot should register by calling 548-3915. It costs $5 and includes a wrap, fruit, a salad or soup and a beverage. Or guests can just come for the program.