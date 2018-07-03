Registration open for Lead the Way Tractor Cruise

GREENVILE – Community members are invited to live united and ride united on Aug. 11 for the 13th annual Lead the Way Tractor Cruise presented by Jordan Insurance Agency.

Anyone with a tractor is invited to ride in the Darke County United Way Tractor Cruise, and the community is invited to come out to watch the tractors and enjoy shopping locally. The Tractor Cruise will parade through town at 10 a.m.

The Darke County United Way thanked the City of Greenville and the Greenville Police Department for help with this event.

The Tractor Cruise embodies the heart of Darke County, agriculture and brings it front and center into the United Way’s event to help those in need.

Individuals should call the United Way office at 547-1272 to register. Registration is $15 and includes lunch and a Tractor Cruise T-shirt.

All proceeds support the Darke County United Way’s local programs to strengthen education, health and stability.

The Darke County United Way encourages all riders to collect pledges for the United Way. There will be prizes for the largest amount of pledges collected.

In addition, the Darke County United Way still has room for additional sponsors. Sponsorships are $200 and include the business logo on the back of the shirt and a tractor registration.

For more information, to register a tractor or to sponsor this event, contact the United Way office at 547-1272 or via email at christy@darkecountyunitedway.org.