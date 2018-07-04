Greenville Council to consider parking moratorium during Annie Oakley Days

GREENVILLE — Shoppers visiting downtown Greenville may see a loosening of parking regulations during this year’s Annie Oakley Days festival.

At Greenville City Council’s Tuesday night meeting, the Safety Committee recommended enactment of a parking moratorium in the downtown during Annie Oakley Days, July 26 to 29.

During last year’s event, a number of people expressed unhappiness after being ticketed for exceeding the posted 90-minute limit for parking on South Broadway Street. Twenty citations were issued last year, at $10 each. A Greenville Police Department spokesperson stated its officers do not monitor parking unless a business owner calls to file a complaint.

Legislation for the moratorium will be prepared for council’s July 17 meeting, where it will have to be passed with an emergency clause in order to be enacted in time for Annie Oakley Days.

In other matters, council heard a proposal from Greenville City Schools regarding the city’s plans to establish Downtown Redevelopment Districts, or DRDs, which will serve to raise property values in historic areas of the city.

Safety/Service Director Curt Garrison told council Greenville City Schools had offered the city a proposal to split the DRD at 75 percent for the school board and 25 percent for the city for years 11 through 30 for a 30-year period. Previously, the city had proposed a 50-50 split in DRD revenue if the school agreed to a 30-year term.

“Let’s not forget the DRD only captures 70 percent of the property tax,” Garrison said. “The other 30 percent is divided with its normal percentages to the other taxing entities, like the school board, like a joint vocational school or CTC, a mental health levy — those particular levies would receive their portion of the remaining 30 percent.”

As an example, Garrison said when the school board’s portion of the 75 percent and their portion of the 30 percent is added up, the school’s tax on a possible million-dollar investment goes up to $13,142.95, which exceeds the amount of money they would have normally received if there was no DRD.

In light of the school’s proposal, Garrison recommended council enact a DRD for a 10-year period versus a 30-year term, noting it could be extended later if the city desired.

“The unfortunate part is, with their decision, they wouldn’t get their 50 percent, which was offered at the beginning,” he said.

Councilman Leon Rogers said, “I feel 1 through 10 is sufficient.”

“30 years just seems like too long,” Councilwoman Dorie Howdieshell said.

By consensus, council agreed with Garrison’s recommendation and will review legislation to that effect at a future meeting.

Greenville City Council meets the first and third Tuesdays of each month at 7:30 p.m. Meetings can be viewed live on The City of Greenville YouTube channel. The meetings are open to the public and citizens are encouraged to attend.

