United Way aims to collect $10,000 worth of school supplies for Darke County children

GREENVILLE – The Darke County United Way once again is having its annual Stuff A Bus school supply drive to collect school supplies and distribute them to all Darke County school districts for students in need.

Items needed include paper (wide and college-ruled), composition books, No. 2 pencils, blue and black pens, erasers, rulers, glue sticks, safety scissors, markers, washable markers, highlighters, post it notes, crayons in 16 or 24 packs, single subject notebooks, colored pencils, pocket folders, calculators, pencil sharpeners, pencil pouches/boxes, dry erase markers, backpacks, lunch boxes, ziplock bags, tissues and/or antibacterial wipes.

Collection day is from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. July 27 in the Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot in Greenville. Those who would like to drop off school supplies before July 27 should drop items off at the following locations: Farmers State Bank, Greenville Federal, Greenville National Bank, Second National Bank, Versailles Savings & Loan, Wayne HealthCare and the Darke County United Way Office.

“In 2017, we collected a little over $9,344.65 worth of school supplies. Our goal for 2018 is to collect 10,000 supplies, which will be nearly $10,000 worth, to give our community’s children the tools to succeed and learn,” Darke County United Way Executive Director Christy Bugher said.

Superintendent of Greenville City Schools Doug Fries appreciates the impact of this initiative.

“The Stuff a Bus Program has been a tremendous benefit to the students and staff at Greenville City Schools,” Fries said. “These donations go a long way in supporting students to get needed school supplies. Thank you to all the community people who have and continue to support this beneficial program through their school supply donations. Thanks to the United Way of Darke County for coordinating this annual event.”

Ansonia Local School Superintendent Jim Atchley said about the program, “Ansonia Local Schools appreciates the support of the Darke County United Way with the Stuff A Bus campaign. The United Way is able to provide needed classroom supplies for our students and staff.”

And, Josh Sagester, superintendent for Tri-Village, said, “The Tri-Village Local School District greatly appreciates the support of the Darke County United Way and their Stuff A Bus campaign. The extra supplies the district receives through this drive every year are utilized by our students and staff immensely. On behalf of the Tri-Village Local School District, we thank you for your continuous generosity and look forward to an outstanding 2018-19 school year.”

Stuff the Bus benefits children in the following school districts: Ansonia, Arcanum, Bradford, Franklin Monroe, Greenville, Mississinawa Valley, Tri-Village, Versailles and Board of Developmental Disabilities.

The Darke County United Way fights for the health, education, and stability of every person in the community. For more information, contact the Darke County United Way at 547-1272 or unitedway@darkecountyunitedway.org.