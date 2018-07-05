Greenville Municipal Concert Band to feature Taiko Drums and Chelsea Whirledge

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Municipal Concert Band once again will take the stage this Sunday at the Marling Band Shell in the Greenville City Park. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

This week the band will feature the sounds of Taiko Drums under the direction of Audrey Hathaway from Mississinawa Valley High School. The Kuroi Taka Taiko drummers are a Japanese drumming ensemble that combine choreography and drumming along with cultural costuming (masks, kimonos and props) to delight audiences of all ages. The handmade drums used are of three sizes: the very large Okedo daido drums, the medium-sized nagada drums and the smaller shime daiko drums. Gongs, shakeres, cymbals and other small trap instruments also are used in their performances.

The Kuroi Taka Taiko drumming group has achieved great success throughout Ohio and Indiana, performing at the Ohio State House, Langfest at OSU, the 2nd Summit of Educators, the Ohio School Board Association Convention, International Baccalaureate schools in Indianapolis and many local and school events. This unique drumming program was introduced at Mississinawa Valley 11 years ago and currently has 63 students in three performance groups, ranging from fifth and sixth grade, junior high and high school. It is one of only two such groups in the state of Ohio. The members of the group performing Sunday are Angel Avilez, Mallory Flesher, Naomi Hathaway, Adam Manning, Maria Ojeda, Josiah Philiposian, Gabby Rammel and Kailey Yohey.

The band also will feature the beautiful voice of Chelsea Whirledge. She will sing “Over the Rainbow” and the wonderful jazz standard “More Than You Know.” The Greenville Municipal Concert Band will explore marches of Henry Fillmore, selections of pop and show music and perform the Claude Smith opus Emperata Overture.

Park bench seating is available and guests can bring their own chair or blanket to sit on and enjoy the show.