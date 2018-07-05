July events scheduled at the Bradford Public Library

BRADFORD – Patrons are well into a summer full of great events for young and old at Bradford Public Library.

From noon to 1 p.m. Friday the library will have its first “Munch to the Music.” Guests can bring a lunch in and enjoy the music of Bradford students Nick Weldy and Trevor Nance with their talents on ukulele and acoustic guitar.

Mondays throughout July Miami County Parks naturalist will be at the library from noon to 1 p.m. to help students with the Quest Reading Program. Students can come in to check out books from MCP. Backpacks filled with tools to explore nature also can be taken home. Students who complete a designated number of books and activities have the opportunity to earn cool polished stones. Those with questions about this program should be sure to come in from noon to 1 p.m. on any Monday in July.

Bradford Public Library’s popular Movie Mondays will take place every week from 1 to 3:30 p.m. All ages are welcome to come for the free show and free popcorn. The library has a snack stand or guests may bring their own favorite cinema food. See posting at the library for a complete schedule of upcoming movies. Guests can stay for a couple rounds of bingo and could win a prize.

On Tuesday students in the grades 2-5 group will meet for BoomWhacker practice from 1-2 p.m. Practices will get kids ready for a field trip to Dayton Metro Library to record the songs they’ve learned.

Tuesday from 3-4 p.m. Jeff Nicolas will return for a cartooning workshop. This free event was very popular last year for students of all ages. Guests should call the Bradford Public Library to sign up so the library can plan for them.

Thursday from 6:30-8 p.m. the Bradford Public Library has an event planned for adults.

Do you have a favorite musical group or maybe a compact disc that you love? Bring them in to Bradford Public Library on Thursday from 6:30-8 p.m. for a listening party. The library will have different types of music to play, so whether you like to hear country, easy listening or rock and roll, plan to be there.

The Bradford Public Library also will play some music trivia to test patrons’ knowledge of music through the years. Snacks will be provided. Call the library at 448-2612 to sign up for this event or stop by to register.

July 13 Miami County Parks will present a storybook trail and activity from 2-3 p.m.. This event is for kids of all ages.

July 17 the BoomWhacker Band will travel to Dayton Metro Library to record its songs and take a tour of the newly renovated Main Branch. Bus will leave Bradford at 10 a.m. and return at 3:30 p.m. Registration and attendance at practices is required.

July 17 the Bradford Public Library will offer cardio drumming for adults from 7-8 p.m. Guests should wear their comfortable clothes and shoes to exercise in and join the library for an introduction class. Equipment provided or guests can bring their own. Guests should call to sign up.

July 18 the Bradford Public Library’s pre-k through first graders will enjoy a day at Brukner Nature Center learning more about the music in nature. Bus will leave Bradford at 9:30 a.m. and return at 1:30 p.m. Registration is required. See library staff for information.

July 19 at 1 p.m. the Bradford Public Library’s teens will have a lip sync battle. Guests can compete for a chance to win one of three prizes. Guests also will play “extreme” musical chairs, learn how to use everyday items to make music (think Stomp) and enjoying some pizza.

July 24 those registered for the summer reading program can enjoy the Bradford Public Library’s free swim at Stillwater Beach Campground from 1-4 p.m. Transportation is not provided. Rain date for this activity is July 26.

July 31 is the last day to turn in reading logs so the Bradford Public Library can get ready for its main event from 1 to 4 p.m. on Aug. 1, its end of summer Olympics and big prize drawing in the Y-Yard Park. This amazing event is co-sponsored by the Bradford Community Club. Guests can come play wacky games, get wet and win a medal. The afternoon ends with the library’s big prize drawing to reward its readers for all their hard work this summer. Students need to have at least one reading log turned in to participate in the Olympics and drawing.

As always, anyone with questions about any of the programs at Bradford Public Library may visit the library or call at 937-448-2612.