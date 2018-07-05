DCCA recognizes sponsors of upcoming Barbecue and Blues

GREENVILLE – Darke County Center for the Arts recognized sponsors of the upcoming Barbecue and Blues fundraiser.

The music for this year’s fundraiser event is sponsored by Matt and Angie Arnold and George and Becky Luce, which will take place on the Greenville Public Library lawn July 13.

“DCCA is fortunate to be part of a community where individuals and local businesses help make Darke County a great place to live,” DCCA’s Executive Director Andrea Jordan said.

The sponsorships will help cover the cost of the entertainment, allowing the ticket monies generated from Barbecue and Blues to help offset the costs of presenting high quality performing artists throughout DCCA’s upcoming 2018-19 season.

“Local support of fundraising events is greatly appreciated and enables DCCA to continue encouraging cultural enrichment in Darke County and to offer opportunities for learning and growing through the arts,” Jordan said.

Gates for Barbecue and Blues will open at 6 p.m. Music will be provided by the Doug Hart Band and special guest Austin “Walkin’ Cane,” playing from 6:30-10:30 p.m.

Featured barbecue food vendors include Main Street Greenville businesses The Coffee Pot, Merchant House and Romer’s Catering and local food truck favorites Kona Ice and Nacho Pig; wine will be for sale as well as micro brews from Moeller Brew Barn.

“Barbecue and Blues has become an extremely popular summertime event,” DCCA Artistic Director Keith Rawlins said. “This is a great opportunity to celebrate the season with lively, listenable music in a lovely setting.”

The proceeds from Barbecue and Blues support DCCA programming, helping make possible DCCA’s Arts In Education program as well as the Family Theatre Series and a summer theatre residency by Missoula Children’s Theatre.

“Without fundraisers such as these, DCCA could not provide AIE at no charge to students, Family Theatre tickets for $5 or hands-on theatre experience with MCT at no cost to participants. DCCA is grateful to the Greenville Public Library for hosting this fantastic event,” Rawlins said.

Additional sponsors of the event include Merry Lee Cross and Shaun Hayes of BHHS Pro Realty and Matt and Mindy Steyer. Other sponsors are Erwin Brothers, Rumpke and the John R. and Miriam H. Knick Fund.

Proceeds from Barbecue and Blues support DCCA programming, helping make possible DCCA’s Arts In Education program as well as the Family Theatre Series and a summer theatre residency by Missoula Children’s Theatre.

Tickets for the event are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger; food and drink are not included in the ticket price. A limited number of reserved tables are available for purchase.

In case of inclement weather, Barbecue and Blues will move inside Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall.

Although tickets will be available at the gate, DCCA strongly recommends purchasing them in advance. Tickets and tables can be purchased by contacting the DCCA office at 937-547-0908. Tickets also are on sale at Greenville Public Library, Readmore’s Hallmark and Darke County Welcome Center.

Darke County Center for the Arts presents and promotes performing and fine arts encouraging cultural enrichment. For more information about Barbecue and Blues or DCCA’s upcoming 2018-19 season, contact the DCCA office at 937-547-0908.