Arcanum Public Library plans July events

ARCANUM – The Arcanum Public Library is planning on a busy July.

The summer reading program is going strong with programs nearly every day.

StoryTime will be held at 10 a.m. on July 9, 16 and 23. Preschoolers can listen to stories, sing songs, make crafts and have lots of fun. No registration is needed.

Rock Stars is a program for kids ages 7 and older and will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. July 10, 17 and 24. Kids can watch movies, make crafts, play games and compete in some fun challenges. No registration is needed.

Wednesdays are movie days at the library. On July 11, the library will show “Land Before Time” at 10 a.m. and “Jurassic Park” at 2 p.m. On July 18, “The Sword in the Stone” will be at 10 a.m. and “School of Rock” at 2 p.m. On July 25, “Trolls” will be shown at 10 a.m. and “A Wrinkle in Time” at 2 p.m.

On July 12 the library will have a drop-in craft program from 10 a.m.– 4 p.m. All ages are welcome.

On July 19, the Darke Soil and Water Conservation District will be at the library for a program at 10 a.m. No registration is needed but guests should be ready to get messy.

On July 26, the library will be set up for a “Can You Dig It?” morning of sand and fossil fun from 10 a.m.-noon.

In addition to the summer reading program, the library has other activities planned.

On July 10, there will be an adult coloring session at 4:30 p.m. Guests can enjoy a relaxing afternoon and take home a masterpiece. Supplies are provided.

Also on July 10, the book club will be meeting at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the current selection and pick up the new book. Newcomers are always welcome.

The next gardening class will be at 11 a.m. July 18. Community members can come learn about terrariums and make their own. Patrons are asked to bring a container; plants and other items will be provided.

On July 19, a consumer educator from Second National Bank will present a cyber security awareness workshop at 6:30 p.m. Individuals can plan to attend this workshop to learn how to stay safe in cyberspace. No registration is needed.

The library will host a brew review at 6:30 p.m. July 26. An expert will be on hand to guide patrons through the craft beer craze. Registration is required for this space-limited event.

Patrons can call the library at 937-692-8484 with any questions or check out the website at www.arcanumpubliclibrary.org. Patrons also can find the library on Facebook and Twitter.