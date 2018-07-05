New Madison holds annual 4th of July celebration

NEW MADISON — The village of New Madison held its annual Fourth of July celebration this week.

Attendees at the two-day event enjoyed activities ranging from musical performances by Knox Morris and the Green deVilles, to a parade, to various contests and sporting events, all culminating in a fireworks display near the Tri-Village school building.

The yearly event represents a collaboration between the New Madison Civic Organization and the New Madison Fourth of July Committee. While the Fourth of July Committee deals with vendors, organizes events such as the Little Mr. and Miss Firecracker Contest and the annual fireworks display, and conducts fundraising activities throughout the year, the Civic Organization is responsible for overseeing food and beverage concessions during the festival, as well as managing sporting events such as cornhole, wiffle ball and volleyball tournaments.

Festivities began Tuesday with vendors and concessions setting up in the school parking lot and activities such as the Three on Three Tournament and Little Mr. and Miss Firecracker Contest having to move undercover due to heavy rain. The celebration continued Wednesday with a pancake breakfast, pet and car shows, and a wiffle ball tournament, as well as a parade featuring participants from the Tri-Village Middle School Band and several local fire departments. Finally, a kids’ tractor pull and big wheel race finished out the afternoon’s activities, followed by the fireworks show at 10 p.m.

Fourth of July Committee member Kami Hollinger previously addressed the New Madison council, asking for a portion of Harrison Street to be shut down during this year’s celebration in order to make more room for vendors and rides. The request was approved unanimously by the council.

“Everything went well this year,” Hollinger said. “We had music both nights, more food vendors, and a 3 on 3 competition. The traffic flow after the fireworks was quick, and the town cleared fast. Next year we are looking to further improve, with maybe some more rides and more activities for people to do.”

Events put on by the Fourth of July Committee and its partners are volunteer-based, which means they are always looking for more people who might be interested in getting involved.

“We are always looking for new members to help make the day possible,” Hollinger said. “It takes a lot of time and preparation. We hope to grow every year, and we would love feedback, good or bad, so that we can try to improve for following years.”

Upcoming events organized by the committee include the ninth annual Fourth of July Outing at White Springs Golf Course, set to take place July 28.

Those interested in Civic Organization events can attend the association’s regular meetings the second Wednesday of every month, or contact Layth Scantland at 937-459-7304. Those interested in donating or volunteering for the Fourth of July Committee may call 937-423-3403 or send donations to 2281 Richmond Palestine Rd, New Madison.

By Tony Baker abaker@dailyadvocate.com

By Tony Baker abaker@dailyadvocate.com

