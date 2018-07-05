Arcanum Public Library to host brew review

ARCANUM – The Arcanum Public Library will host a brew review at 6:30 p.m. July 26.

The library will have an expert on hand to introduce patrons to the rapidly growing craft beer scene.

With thousands of breweries and hundreds of styles, knowing what’s what when getting started can be overwhelming. David Nilsen, beer journalist and certified cicerone, will be at the Arcanum Public Library to talk about the basics of beer, how to taste beer like an expert and lead patrons through a guided tasting of five craft beers from Ohio breweries.

This class is limited in size, so individuals should register in advance by calling the library at 937-692-8484 or by dropping in.