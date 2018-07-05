Disabled American Veterans Mobile Service Office program to visit Greenville

GREENVILLE – The Disabled American Veterans Mobile Service Office program is visiting to provide answers about rights and benefits veterans have earned through their service to the United States and free professional assistance with claims from a highly trained team of experts.

The Disabled American Veterans Mobile Service Office program will visit VFW Post 7262, 219 N. Ohio St. in Greenville, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 6 in the front parking lot or in the canteen, depending on the weather.

The DAV National Service Officers are rigorously and professionally schooled in a full range of benefits for military veterans, retirees and their families. These veterans will provide counseling and claim filing assistance.

The help offered through the DAV MSO program is completely free. Also, DAV membership is not a requirement.

When visiting the DAV MSO, veterans are asked to bring their claim number, their social security number and any pertinent documentation such as a DD-214.