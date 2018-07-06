Pitsburg Cub Scout picnic in the park scheduled

PITSBURG – Pitsburg Cub Scout Pack No. 185 will host a picnic in the park family event from 5-7:30 p.m. July 15.

Families interested in learning more about joining Cub Scouts are encouraged to attend. Hot dogs, light snacks and drinks will be served at the event. Additionally, there will be games for the kids and a team scavenger hunt based on grade level. Cub Scouts is for boy’s entering kindergarten through fifth grade.

Cub Scouting helps to support local families by providing ready-made opportunities for parents and their sons to do things together. Boys build self-esteem, have a sense of belonging and learn to get along with others.

The Boy Scouts of America has been weaving lifetime values into fun and educational activities since 1910. Boys are taught values consistent with good citizenship, character development and physical fitness. Cub Scouting teaches boys to “do their best” and to be helpful to others.

For more information about Cub Scout Pack No. 185, call 937-548-7532 or email cubscouts185@gmail.com.