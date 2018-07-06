Arcanum Area Business Association to show ‘Coco’

ARCANUM – The Arcanum Area Business Association will sponsor a family movie night on July 14 in downtown Arcanum.

The Arcanum Area Business Association will show the Disney/PIXAR movie “Coco” in the parking lot to the west of Fourman’s Variety on West George Street in Arcanum. The movie will begin at dusk, sometime between 9 and 9:30 pm. Guests should bring a blanket and/or chairs to enjoy the movie along with free popcorn.

Prior to the movie, beginning at 5 p.m., three food vendors will be there for guests to enjoy something to eat. Creme da la Creme Cakery, Nacho Pig and Liberty Grill will be there for an evening meal or just a treat. Also for the kids will be a free bounce house to enjoy as well as face painting.

This event is sponsored by the Arcanum Area Business Association. For more information concerning this and any other Arcanum area events, check out its Facebook page, Arcanum Area Community Events.