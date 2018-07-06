Darke County Singles Group schedules dance, picnic

GREENVILLE – The Darke County Singles Group will host a singles dance and indoors carry-in picnic on July 21 at the VFW Post 7262 Ballroom, 219 N. Ohio St., Greenville.

Guests will eat at 7 p.m. with dancing from 8 to 11 p.m.

Guests are asked to bring a covered dish to share or a small donation for the summer carry-in picnic. Everyone is invited to eat. Meat and table service will be provided by group.

Guests then will be able to dance to the music of “The Drifters” Band with its rock ‘n’ roll and classic country.

The Darke County Singles Group has monthly dances with bands playing for guests dancing and listening pleasure.

The events are open to the public, singles 21 and older. Admission is $6.

For more information, call or text Phyllis at 937-901-3969.