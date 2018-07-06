Changes announced for Greenville Transit System

GREENVILLE – The Ohio Department of Transportation is requiring Greenville Transit System to get new dispatching software in the coming weeks.

GTS will begin implementing Ecolane software the week of Aug. 6.

Changes will include:

• How county fares are calculated. County rides will go to a $1 per loaded mile from pick-up point to drop-off point, regardless if the ride begins or ends in the city limits. County contract riders will not see a change.

• Drivers will begin using tablets in the vehicles to cut down on radio traffic, for mapping and for better ride tracking.

During this transition, GTS asks riders to be patient with drivers and dispatchers. Funding for this project is being provided through the ODOT TIGER grant with local funds of $1,000 also being used.