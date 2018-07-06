Oakley Place hosts charity Concert in the Courtyard

GREENVILLE – Oakley Place, an Enlivant community, celebrated the warmer weather with a concert performed by Gene Sherfy exclusively for the adults of Darke County area.

Barbecue and conversation with the community’s residents and staff rounded out the concert. There were lots of smiles and laughter.

“We felt a concert would be the ideal way for neighboring seniors to mingle with our residents and staff,” Executive Director Nikki Nealeigh said. “And the best part is that we all worked together to collect canned goods for the needy.”

Oakley Place also took donations of cash or canned good for local food charities. The canned good collected will be distributed through FISH Food Panty and Versailles Council of Churches Food Pantry.

Oakley Place opened its doors in 1997 and has since been dedicated to providing assisted living services and care designed to give residents a supportive, stimulating environment where they will thrive in mind, body and spirit.

For more information about Oakley Place and/or to schedule a visit, contact Community Relations Manager Sandy Baker at 937-548-9521 or visit www.enlivant.com to learn more.