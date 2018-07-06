Wayne Health Care sponsors entertainment for the Gathering at Garst

GREENVILLE – Wayne Health Care is a long-time supporter of the Gathering at Garst, and its prescription for a happy life would be a healthy dose of entertainment at the Gathering to lift guests’ spirits and start their toes tapping.

The Gathering at Garst is an annual event hosted on the grounds of Garst Museum the last Saturday and Sunday in July. It attracts visitors who come to engage in history; stroll among a venue of artists, antiques and craftsmen; sample food and enjoy the performers.

The Garst Museum is located at 205 N. Broadway, Greenville. For more information, call 937-548-5250, email info@gatheringatgarst.com or visit www.gatheringatgarst.com.