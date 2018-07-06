Versailles native Kara Lagenkamp receives statewide scholarship

COLUMBUS – Kara Lagenkamp of Versailles received a scholarship from the Ohio Pork Council.

Lagenkamp was one of seven students selected from across Ohio to receive the scholarships. The Ohio Pork Council awards scholarships annually to a select group of students who have shown exemplary service to the pork industry and an interest in a career in the industry.

This year’s class of recipients include:

• Kara Langenkamp, Versailles

• Lea Kimley, South Charleston

• Chelsea Graham, Frazeysburg

• Brandon Dues, St. Henry

• Grant Lloyd Kaffenbarger, New Carlisle

• Cameron Vaughan, Wilmington

• Abbey Werstler, Wooster

Scholarship recipient Lea Kimley was also awarded the Ohio Pork Council Women’s Scholarship for a total of $500 and the Dick Isler Scholarship for $1,000. Kimley is a resident of South Charleston and currently attends The Ohio State University.

The Ohio Pork Council was established in 1968, beginning with nearly 800 pig farmers dedicated to the task of promoting their own product. Currently, OPC has approximately 2,500 members. Their mission is to serve and benefit all Ohio pork producers

To learn more about the Ohio Pork Council, visit www.OhioPork.org or call 614- 882-5887.