Bradford’s Gunnar Maher named to Spring 2018 Dean’s List at Mount Union

ALLIANCE – The University of Mount Union has announced that Gunnar Maher of Bradford has been named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2018 semester.

Maher was one of 629 students named to the Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must have completed at least 12 credit hours of traditionally graded coursework while achieving a grade point average of 3.550 or better with no letter grade below a B.

The University of Mount Union, founded in 1846, is a four-year, private institution grounded in the liberal arts tradition. The University is located in Alliance, 80 miles of both Cleveland and Pittsburgh.

Mount Union offers an array of broad-based and career-specific undergraduate and graduate programs to its 2,200 students who experience outstanding opportunities for success after graduation. Among members of the 2014 graduating class, 99 percent of those self-reporting started a degree-required career or were accepted to graduate school, all in an average of 20 days after graduation.

The university is committed to providing a student-centered approach and an exceptional educational experience. For more information, visit mountunion.edu.