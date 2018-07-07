Fire destroys Darke County barn

DARKE COUNTY – A three-alarm fire on North State Route 49 just north of Zumbrun Road had many of Darke County and Mercer County fire departments responding to a fully involved barn fire that could be seen from as far away as Greenville and Winchester, Indiana.

Owner Herb Nieport, who farms the land with his two sons, said he was just past the property approximately 15 minutes before he received the call of the fire. Nieport said his family uses the 640 foot long ex-chicken barn for storage and office space for his farming equipment.

Although they were able to save at least one piece of equipment when they arrived, Nieport said they lost numerous pieces of equipment and numerous vehicles stored inside to the fire.