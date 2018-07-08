Expert on rocks to speak at J. R. Clarke Public Library

COVINGTON – J. R. Clarke Public Library will present Mike “The Rock Man” Manning, who will talk about and display part of his rock collection from around the United States and beyond.

Manning is a retired teacher with more than 30 years’ experience, and he has been on quite a number of geologic expeditions. Manning is an expert on the subject of rocks, the age of rocks, where certain rock formations are in the world, and he loves geodes.

Manning will crack open geodes for the children who attend this very special presentation at 1 p.m. July 19 in the lower level Community Room. Each child will be given part of a cracked geode.

Due to the nature of presentation and the number of geodes Manning needs to bring, guests are asked to sign-up in advance by July 17. Adults might like to attend, too.

Individuals can call the library at 473-2226 or come in to sign-up. Anyone with questions may contact the library.