Darke County Foundation moves to new location

GREENVILLE – The growth of the Darke County Foundation prompted the organization to move to new office space at 323 S. Broadway St. in downtown Greenville.

The non-profit community foundation was formerly located at 201 W. Main St., Greenville.

“The assets and activities of the Darke County Foundation have grown significantly the last few years, and we have also added a staff member,” said Christy Prakel, executive director of the Darke County Foundation.

Beth Serraino of Versailles joined the foundation as part-time finance manager in November.

“To continue to increase the scholarships we offer to Darke County students and community grants to local non-profit organizations, our board of trustees felt this move would position the foundation for the future,” Prakel added.

The extra space will allow the Darke County Foundation to hold meetings on site and also host programs for the community.

“We are looking forward to presenting free seminars that will interest the public, such as estate planning and other financial topics,” Prakel said.

The Darke County Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of Darke County residents by receiving, managing and distributing charitable gifts. The foundation supports areas such as education, the arts, social services, community projects, conservation, religion, animal welfare and more.

“Our business is about building relationships with donors who are interested in supporting the well-being of our community,” Prakel said. “It’s important to the foundation to use our resources wisely so we can maximize our income to benefit the residents of Darke County.”

Since beginning in 1986, the Darke County Foundation has awarded more than $2.3 million in scholarships and community grants to local non-profit organizations.

For more information, contact the Darke County Foundation at 548-4673, visit its website at www.darkecountyfoundation.org or stop in to talk to Prakel or Serraino at 323 S. Broadway St., Greenville.