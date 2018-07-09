Darke County Foundation awards scholarships to Arcanum graduates

ARCANUM – This year the Darke County Foundation will award more than $160,000 in scholarships to more than 100 graduates of eight Darke County high schools. Graduates from Arcanum High School are recipients of $32,000 of these funds.

The following 2018 AHS graduates will receive between $500 and $2,500: Samantha Aukerman, Makayla Bailey, Andrew Baker, Madison Goubeaux, Paige Kruesch, Alexandria Less, Samantha McAllister, Julia McCullough, Sarah Riley, Elle Siculan, Tyler Sowers, Wills Troutwine and Alex Weiss.

The following 2017 graduates are eligible for a renewal of last year’s scholarship: Franchesca Hackworth, Kalista Harleman, Shelby Horzsa, Stevie Johnting, Brandon Kinney, Brittany Kinney, Brenna Loxley, Allison Moore, Milo Simpson, McKenzie Sharritts, Shayla Stephan and Kaitlyn Zell.

Award money comes from funds that have been established at the Darke County Foundation by individuals, families and businesses interested in supporting Darke County students. Invested long-term, many funds generate a continuing source of income and maintain lasting legacies for years to come. Donors often honor family members or a special purpose by setting up funds with personalized names.

The following foundation funds provided scholarships for Arcanum students this year: Harold and Betty Brewer Fund, Kenneth and Virginia Flory Fund, Richard Graeff Family Fund, John R. and Miriam H. Knick Fund, Bob and Jan Lantz Teacher Education Fund, Joseph R. Mills Fund and Fred Miltenberger Fund.

The Darke County Foundation is a community foundation dedicated to improving the lives of Darke County residents by receiving, managing and distributing charitable gifts. Since beginning in 1986, the foundation has awarded more than $2.3 million in scholarships and community grants to local non-profit organizations.

For information on starting a charitable fund, contact the Darke County Foundation at 548-4673 or visit its website at www.darkecountyfoundation.org.