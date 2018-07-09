Emma Campbell makes President’s List at Miami University

OXFORD – Miami University students who are ranked in the top 3 percent of undergraduate students within each division for second semester 2017-18 have been named to the president’s list recognizing academic excellence.

Among the honorees is Emma Campbell of New Madison.

