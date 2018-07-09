Posted on by

Darke County students make the Dean’s List at Miami University


OXFORD – Miami University students who are ranked in the top 20 percent of undergraduate students within each division for second semester 2017-18 have been named to the dean’s list recognizing academic excellence.

Among them are:

  • Alex Onkst of Greenville
  • Courtney Faber of Arcanum
  • Carrie Beck of Arcanum
  • Sarah Cordonnier of Bradford
  • Rachel Hickerson of Greenville
  • Lexi Fliehman of Greenville
  • Raya Mikesell of New Madison
  • Emily Stammen of North Star

