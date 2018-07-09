Darke County students make the Dean’s List at Miami University

OXFORD – Miami University students who are ranked in the top 20 percent of undergraduate students within each division for second semester 2017-18 have been named to the dean’s list recognizing academic excellence.

Among them are:

Alex Onkst of Greenville

Courtney Faber of Arcanum

Carrie Beck of Arcanum

Sarah Cordonnier of Bradford

Rachel Hickerson of Greenville

Lexi Fliehman of Greenville

Raya Mikesell of New Madison

Emily Stammen of North Star

Nationally recognized as one of the most outstanding undergraduate institutions, Miami University is a public university located in Oxford. With a student body of nearly 19,500, Miami effectively combines a wide range of strong academic programs with faculty who love to teach and the personal attention ordinarily found only at much smaller institutions.