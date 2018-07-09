Darke County students make the Dean’s List at Miami University

OXFORD – Miami University students who are ranked in the top 20 percent of undergraduate students within each division for second semester 2017-18 have been named to the dean’s list recognizing academic excellence.
Among them are:
- Alex Onkst of Greenville
- Courtney Faber of Arcanum
- Carrie Beck of Arcanum
- Sarah Cordonnier of Bradford
- Rachel Hickerson of Greenville
- Lexi Fliehman of Greenville
- Raya Mikesell of New Madison
- Emily Stammen of North Star
Nationally recognized as one of the most outstanding undergraduate institutions, Miami University is a public university located in Oxford. With a student body of nearly 19,500, Miami effectively combines a wide range of strong academic programs with faculty who love to teach and the personal attention ordinarily found only at much smaller institutions.