NEW CONCORD – Hannah Knopp of Versailles graduated from Muskingum University in New Concord.

At Muskingum, Knopp majored in athletic training and health and fitness.

Muskingum University is a four-year liberal arts institution affiliated with the Presbyterian Church. Muskingum offers a full range of academic majors, interdisciplinary and pre-professional programs, as well as numerous graduate degrees.

For more information about Muskingum University, visit muskingum.edu.