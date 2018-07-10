Richmond, Indiana man arrested on trespass charge

GREENVILLE – A Richmond, Indiana man was arrested early Tuesday morning after a Greenville resident reported someone was in their vehicle.

At approximately 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, a citizen in the 200 block of Central Avenue contacted the Greenville Police Department to report a male suspect inside of the citizen’s vehicle, which was parked on the street in front of the residence.

Officers responded and after a short foot pursuit in the area arrested the suspect, Derek Dodson, 29, of Richmond, Indiana. Dodson was charged with vehicle trespass and obstructing official business and subsequently incarcerated at the Darke County Jail.

The Greenville Police Department reminds citizens to always lock their vehicles and to contact the department to report any suspicious activity.