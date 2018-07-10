Posted on by

Lionel Bart’s classic musical ‘Oliver!’ comes to Versailles


Mason DeMange, as Bill Sykes, and Erin McKibben, as Nancy, will be part of “Oliver!” at the Versailles Performing Arts Center.

Mason DeMange, as Bill Sykes, and Erin McKibben, as Nancy, will be part of “Oliver!” at the Versailles Performing Arts Center.


Courtesy photo

Zach Ahrens, as Artful Dodger; Keegan Rismiller, as Oliver; Evan VanSkyock, as Charlie; and Collin Rismiller, as Dipper; will be part of “Oliver!” at the Versailles Performing Arts Center.


Courtesy photo

VERSAILLES – In two weeks, the Versailles Performing Arts Center will transform into 1830s London as a cast of nearly 90 takes to the stage to bring to life the timeless tale of a young boy searching for a place to belong and someone to love.

Join Oliver as he encounters a string of curious, questionable, heartwarming and often rambunctious characters, including the infamous Mr. Fagin and his band of mischievous pick-pockets.

“Oliver!” features a musical score that includes show stopping numbers such as “Consider Yourself,” “It’s a Fine Life” and “Oom Pah Pah!” The music will be brought to life by a 20-piece orchestra consisting of musicians from all over the greater Miami Valley area. The set features a 7-foot-tall bridge that spans the width of the stage and serves as a focal point throughout the production.

Tickets for the show, which will be July 19-22 in Versailles, are available now by going to Towne & Country Players’ website, www.towneandcountryplayers.com, and clicking “Oliver Tickets” to reserve a seat for show. Babysitting will be available at the school during the Saturday matinee and evening productions (donations accepted).

For questions, call 937-658-3317.

Mason DeMange, as Bill Sykes, and Erin McKibben, as Nancy, will be part of “Oliver!” at the Versailles Performing Arts Center.
https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/07/web1_Sikes-and-Nancy-WEB.jpgMason DeMange, as Bill Sykes, and Erin McKibben, as Nancy, will be part of “Oliver!” at the Versailles Performing Arts Center. Courtesy photo

Zach Ahrens, as Artful Dodger; Keegan Rismiller, as Oliver; Evan VanSkyock, as Charlie; and Collin Rismiller, as Dipper; will be part of “Oliver!” at the Versailles Performing Arts Center.
https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/07/web1_Pickpocket-Boys-WEB.jpgZach Ahrens, as Artful Dodger; Keegan Rismiller, as Oliver; Evan VanSkyock, as Charlie; and Collin Rismiller, as Dipper; will be part of “Oliver!” at the Versailles Performing Arts Center. Courtesy photo