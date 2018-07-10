Lionel Bart’s classic musical ‘Oliver!’ comes to Versailles

VERSAILLES – In two weeks, the Versailles Performing Arts Center will transform into 1830s London as a cast of nearly 90 takes to the stage to bring to life the timeless tale of a young boy searching for a place to belong and someone to love.

Join Oliver as he encounters a string of curious, questionable, heartwarming and often rambunctious characters, including the infamous Mr. Fagin and his band of mischievous pick-pockets.

“Oliver!” features a musical score that includes show stopping numbers such as “Consider Yourself,” “It’s a Fine Life” and “Oom Pah Pah!” The music will be brought to life by a 20-piece orchestra consisting of musicians from all over the greater Miami Valley area. The set features a 7-foot-tall bridge that spans the width of the stage and serves as a focal point throughout the production.

Tickets for the show, which will be July 19-22 in Versailles, are available now by going to Towne & Country Players’ website, www.towneandcountryplayers.com, and clicking “Oliver Tickets” to reserve a seat for show. Babysitting will be available at the school during the Saturday matinee and evening productions (donations accepted).

For questions, call 937-658-3317.