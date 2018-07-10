Ohio Farm Bureau creates Financial Essentials workshops

COLUMBUS –Retirement planning, financial risk management and farm transition planning are topics to be presented at several Farm Bureau Financial Essentials workshops scheduled in August and September.

The workshops are designed to help mitigate the stress that comes from important questions regarding family, farm and business financial issues. The resources provided will help guide the path to financial security.

Sponsoring organizations are Ohio Farm Bureau, Nationwide, Farm Credit Mid-America, Wright & Moore Law, numerous county Farm Bureaus and others. The sessions are free for members of Ohio Farm Bureau and cost $10 for nonmembers. A meal is included.

The retirement sessions address how financial needs change during retirement, how the Social Security program and health care costs impact retirement, what long-term care is and the stresses it can create in retirement, how to leverage an adviser’s experience for comfort in retirement and how to be better prepared for this step-in life.

Financial risk management sessions will help build a better understanding of risks, teach strategies and solutions to mitigate risks, provide a basic understanding of insurance options available to protect an operation, help identify opportunities that can help grow the operation and how to be better prepared to manage a business for the future.

The farm transition planning sessions will demonstrate the tools necessary to ensure the farm and family are ready for the transition, build confidence to manage the interpersonal, emotional, legal and business aspects effectively, show how to work effectively with advisers, CPAs and legal services and provide a framework to achieve the farm and family’s transition goals.

Workshop information is listed below. Registration and more information is available at ofbf.org/financial-essentials or by calling the numbers listed.

Retirement:

6 p.m., Aug. 8, Lima, 419-523-5874

6 p.m., Aug. 15, Paulding, 419-523-5874

6 p.m., Aug. 16, Strongsville, 440-877-0706

6 p.m., Sept. 5, Gibsonburg, 419-849-2128

Financial risk management:

6 p.m., Sept. 6, Middlefield, 440-426-2195

6 p.m., Sept. 12, Warsaw, 740-452-2356

6 p.m., Sept. 17, Hartville, 330-456-4889

Farm transition:

8 a.m., Aug. 6, South Bloomfield, 740-474-6284

8 a.m., Aug. 21, Somerset, 740-452-2356

8 a.m., Aug. 23, Plain City, 740-363-1613.